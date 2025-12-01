Edward John Fahrnbach, Jr., 86 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from Ford Motor Co., where he worked as a quality control inspector and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Fahrnbach was born July 4, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Edward John and Shirley Juanita Fahrnbach, Sr. He was also preceded in death by a brother – Fred J. Fahrnbach.

Mr. Fahrnbach is survived by his loving wife of thirty-three years – Eva K. (Myers) Fahrnbach; two sons – Tom Fahrnbach (Tammy) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Don Fahrnbach (Stephanie) of Williamsburg, Ohio; three stepchildren – Karen Parker Spires of Russellville, Ohio, Kevin Parker (Evelyn) of Georgetown, Ohio and Kelly Parker (Nancy) of Georgetown, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Dustin, Justyne, Milah, Levi, Abbie, Cassidy, Kristopher, Sabrina, Kasey, Jesse and Corey; fourteen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

