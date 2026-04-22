Janice F. Gast, 80, of Russellville, OH, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2026 at her residence. She was born on June 19, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Arthur A. and Inez (Morrison) Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gast; son, Steven Gast and sister, Georgia Hamilton.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Goldie) Gast of Russellville, David Gast of Eastgate; sister, Josie Brown of Enterprize, AL; 2 grandchildren, Steven Gast and Ashley Salpietro and 1 great granddaughter; Milia Salpietro.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Larry Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at noon.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.