Ernest Lee Tarvin, 69

Ernest Lee Tarvin, age 69, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on April 12, 2026 with family by his side.

He was born June 29, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH, son of Donald Lee Tarvin and Virginia M. Tarvin.

Ernie retired from Siemans with over 40 years of service. He was an avid car enthusiast and had several collector cars over the years.

Surviving are daughter, Lyndsay Tarvin Williams, 2 Grandchildren, Jaylee (Julian) Koutros, Brady Williams, a Great-Granddaughter, Ellie Koutros, his Mother, Virginia M. Tarvin, 2 Brothers, Gary (Donna) Tarvin, Jeff (Ella) Tarvin, a Sister, Melody Kirby Tarvin, several nieces & nephews.

Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Tarvin, his father, Donald Lee Tarvin, 2 brothers, Randall Joe and Wayne Renay Tarvin.

Services will be held at Maham Funeral Home, Friday, April 17, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Ted R. House officiating. Interment will follow in the Williamsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, April 16, 2026 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.Mahamfuneralhome.com.