Rex Waits, 67, of the Mowrystown community, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2026 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Anderson.

He was born August 18, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Earl Rex and Connie (Martin) Waits.

Rex loved cars and had been a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed watching car auctions and cop shows and was an avid NASCAR fan. He lived a simple life and would help anyone who was in need, he will be missed dearly by everyone.

Surviving are his mother, Connie Waits of Mt. Orab; two sisters: Shari (Jason) Burton of Williamsburg and Jana (Terry) Scott of Mt. Orab; and several nieces and nephews.

Rex was preceded in death by his father, Earl Waits; sister, Raejean Fint; and life partner, Linda Sprinkles.

Graveside Services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery, Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Rex memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, https://www.highlandhumanesociety.org/.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com