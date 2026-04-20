Mary Jane Liggett Matson, 97

Mary Jane Liggett Matson of Valley Forge, age 97, passed away on April 17, 2026 at home. She was born Sep. 27, 1928 in Ripley, Ohio to Albert and Mary West Liggett.. Mary Jane attended Western College for Women and received a B.A. with a major in mathematics. She was employed as an Engineering Assistant at General Electric in Evandale and Boston. She married Clifford H. Matson on Dec 30, 1949. When they started a family, Mary Jane devoted her time to raising their four children. She was an active member of the Great Valley Presbyterian Church since 1962. Mary Jane had a keen interest in genealogy and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and sailing with Cliff.

Mary Jane is survived by her children M. Susan Matson Coddington (Robert), James C. (Michele DuPlessis), Ann E. Matson-Logue (Jesse), and Stephen A. (Debra); her grandchildren, Rachel Rasmussen (Andrew), David Logue (Alyce) , Aaron Logue (Brittany) and Michael, Eric and Kellie Matson; her sister Lucy Ann Liggett of Ypsilanti, MI, her brothers Albert Liggett of Ripley, OH, Charles Liggett of La Quinta, Ca, and Robert Liggett of Circleville, Oh. She is pre-deceased by her husband Clifford and her sister Caroline Johnson.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 10:30 am at Great Valley Presbyterian Church, 2025 Swedesford Rd, Malvern.Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Great Valley Presbyter