Tracy Darlene Frodge, 61, of Ripley, Ohio, gained her angel wings Friday, May 22, 2026, after an extended stay at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born October 24, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tracy loved and adored her family. She enjoyed trips to the beach, tanning in her pool, singing karaoke and dancing. Tracy was employed for many years at Ripley elementary school and loved working with children. She had a special way with children and they all loved her.

Tracy leaves behind the absolute love of her life, her son Eric Frodge (Kristen) of Ripley, Ohio; two grandchildren – Layla and Eli Frodge; her mother – Ruth Lung (Roger Lung); significant other – Kelly Covert along with Laycee, Trent and Nick, of which she was Mamaw Tracy; two sisters – Ellen Patrick (Lonnie) of Ripley, Ohio and Elaine Muncy (Paul) of Felicity, Ohio; her dear friends – Cecilia Porter and Rose Musser; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Tracy was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Michael Frodge; her father – Everett Flora; many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com