Martha C. Downing, 95

Martha C. Downing, age 95, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 7, 2026 at her residence. She was born in Maysville, Kentucky, March 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Eugene and Marie (DuZan) Hendrix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russell; brothers Jack & Gene Hendrix; and grandchild Jordan Russell Downing.

She was a member of the Ash Ridge Christian Church.

She is survived by Sons, Mark (Lynn) Downing of Cincinnati, Ohio; Gary Downing of Wilmington, Ohio; Tim (Gail) Downing of Seaman, Ohio; Daughter, Patty Downing of Cincinnati, Ohio; 6 Grandchildren, Justin Downing, Katie Silcott, Jordanna Raugh, Jennifer Downing, Brian Downing, Corey Downing, 5 Great Grandchildren, Jakob Silcott, Braxton Silcott, Mia Downing, Lilly Downing & Kaia Downing.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home, Russellville. Officiating will Bonnie Bohn. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Services are entrusted to the Meeker Funeral Home.

You may sign Martha’s online tribute at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com