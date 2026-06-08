Bradley Leon Ayers, 37

Bradley Leon Ayers, born on March 2, 1989, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on May 28, 2026, in Georgetown, Ohio. His unexpected departure has left a profound void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Bradley was a dedicated professional who spent his career working at Cantrel Oil. Yet beyond his work, he was a man defined by his passions and love for life. He cherished the quiet moments spent fishing, the thrill of riding his Harley, and the joy found in hunting and being outdoors. Above all, Bradley treasured family time, a constant source of happiness and fulfillment for him.

He is survived by his devoted parents, Steve and Connie Ayers, who provided guidance and endless support throughout his life. His beloved daughter, Brooklyne Ayers, carries forward his legacy of love and strength. Bradley’s dear siblings, Chad (Taylor) Ayers, Jessica Ayers, and Stephanie (Jeremy) Picard, along with their children Beckett, Maddox, Beau, Alayna, and Detrick, all nephews and nieces, remain pillars of his memory. Among the extended family, his aunts and uncles—Bob (Emily) Ayers, Cindy (James) Katsetos, Doug Moon, and James (Tina) Malott— stand close in mourning and remembrance.

The family also honors the cherished memories of those who have preceded Bradley in death: his grandparents Jean and Ron Foster, Wilma and Jim Malott, Dale Moon, and Howard Ayers; his uncle Danny (Sharon) Moon and his aunt Kim Moon. Their enduring presence in his life remains a source of warmth and reflection.

Bradley Leon Ayers will be remembered not only for the man he was but for the imprint he leaves on those whose lives he touched with kindness, humor, and love. His spirit, like the roads he traveled on his Harley and the gentle waters where he fished, will forever be free and enduring. Though his passing was sudden, the legacy of his warmth, passion, and commitment to family shines brightly as a beacon for all who loved him.

In this time of sorrow, family and friends gather to celebrate a life well-lived—a life rich with adventure, love, and the simple joys of the outdoors, forever treasured in memory and heart. Bradley’s journey may have ended too soon, but his story will live on through those he loved so deeply.