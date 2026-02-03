Delbert “Red” Leon Black, age 89, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, January 30, 2026 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1936 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Delbert Lloyd and Lena Evelyn (Cummins) Black. Red was the proud owner and operator of Black’s Auto Body in Ripley and Georgetown, Ohio, where he devoted 54 years to his trade. His commitment to quality and service earned him great respect within the automotive industry. In addition to his professional achievements, Red honorably served his country in the United States Army. His passions extended beyond his work; he found joy in collecting antique toys and cars. In 2023, Red had the pleasure of sharing his lifelong collection on an episode of American Pickers. This was a memorable experience and a moment of pride, showcasing his treasured items and allowing others to share in his passion and joy. Red’s enthusiasm for finding rare treasures led him to travel to flea markets and he delighted in attending car shows where he could admire vehicles and connect with fellow enthusiasts. His legacy will continue to resonate through the lives he touched and he will be fondly remembered for his contributions to the community and his passion for collecting. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Lisa Gast, one brother – Lloyd Black and one sister – Lena Casey.

Mr. Black is survived by one son – Daniel Leon Black and wife Susan of Yucca, Arizona; one grandson – Joshua Leon Black and wife Hilary of Washington; one great granddaughter – Arabella Black and long-time friends – Jim Brock of Sardinia, Ohio and Mike Mays of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jim Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday, February 9, 2026 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio.