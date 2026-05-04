Jeffery L. Gast, 66

Jeffery L. Gast, age 66, of West Union, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at his residence. He was born October 21, 1959 in Georgetown, OH, to Sue (Andrews) Morris and the late Ronald Gast. He was a mechanic and an US Navy veteran.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his son, J.W. Gast; brothers, Kenny Gast, Darrin Gast and Randy Gast.

He is survived by his mother and step father, Sue and George Morris of Georgetown; sons, Ronald (Katy) Gast of Belair, OH, Travis Gast of Georgetown; daughters, Samantha Gast of AZ, Candice (James) Phipps of Russellville, Amber Gast of KY, Toni (John) Helton of Russellville, Ashley (Clark) Gast of West Union; brothers, Robert Morris of Georgetown, Charles (Janet) Morris of Georgetown; sisters, Nikki Gast of Mt. Orab, Kristi (Kip) Young of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. John Neu will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.