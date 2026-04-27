Cecil Lloyd Black, 83

Cecil Lloyd Black, age 83, of Ripley Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 22, at Liberty Place Memory Care. A lifelong resident of Ripley and graduate of Ripley High School in 1960, he lived his life dedicated to helping others. He first started his career at Browning Manufacturing in 1961, retiring more than forty years later as a Master Scheduler in 2004. He was a member, Elder, Trustee, and member of the Presbyterian Choir at Ripley First Presbyterian Church, later attending Centenary Methodist Church.

Cecil was a valued member of several volunteer organizations dedicated to helping his local community: the Ripley Tree Committee, Ripley Heritage Committee, and Ripley Food Pantry in addition to being an observer for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Notably he was also a volunteer EMT for the Ripley Life Squad. Starting in 1977, he volunteered for twenty years and served as president of the Ripley Life Squad during his time there. Additionally, his dedication to his community did not go unnoticed as he was awarded both the Outstanding Citizen award from the Ripley Women’s Club in 1999, and the Presbyterian Man of the Year from the Ripley First Presbyterian Church in 1998.

He enjoyed practicing amateur photography – especially when it came to photographing bald eagles. He also loved to travel to various national parks, taking gorgeous photographs of the surrounding nature scenery. Cecil will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched throughout the many years he spent giving back to his community.

Mr. Black was born September 27, 1942 in Levanna, Ohio the son of the late Clifton Lloyd “Joe” and Mary Yevetta (Chambers) Black. He was also preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of forty-nine years – Shirley Ann (Secrist) Black.

Mr. Black is survived two children – Rebecca Townsend (Todd) of Fairfield Township, Ohio and Andrew Black (Shannon) of McGregor, Texas; five grandchildren – Kaelyn Black of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Aspen Kosak (Noah) of Mishawaka, Indiana, Haven Larriuz (Alex) of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Makenna Booth (Jacob) of McGregor, Texas and Daniel Townsend of Blue Ash, Ohio; one great-grandson – Waylon Scott Larriuz; a sister – Joyce Y. Said of Seaman, Ohio and a nephew – Jeff Said of Levanna, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 27, 2026 at the Centenary Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dr. Alan Bolte and Rev. Wayne Reveal will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, April 26 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: the Ripley Life Squad PO Box 174 Ripley, OH. 45167 or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Wildlife Conservation) – Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund.