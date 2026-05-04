Peter Sherwood Renshaw, 68

Peter Sherwood Renshaw, age 68, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 30, 2026 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Renshaw was a graduate of the Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was the president of Renshaw Land Surveying and Mapping. He served in the United States Navy during the Gulf War. He served as the former Ripley, Ohio village administrator and was a truck driver. He was born March 12, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Gerald Sherwood and Patricia Elaine (Chrowl) Renshaw.

Pete is survived by his wife of thirty-two years – Debbie (Keesee) Renshaw; one son – Scott Renshaw and wife Tami of Amelia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Zachary, Declyn and Archer; one brother – Chris Renshaw of Georgetown, Ohio and one sister – Amy Renshaw of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.