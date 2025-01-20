Inez “Fae” Miller, 99 years old, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away on January 17, 2025, At the Hospice of Hope, Ohio Valley Kenton station, Maysville, Kentucky. Wife of the late: Albert L. Miller. She is survived by 7 Children: Judith (the late Deloy) Harp, Wilma (the late Richard) Hitt, Carl (The Late Vicki) Miller, Grace (Joe) Schnelle, Rose (John) Hatfield, Harold Miller and Mark (Tina) Miller. 54 Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Late Brother: Lowell Wilson. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Member Peace Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Road., Georgetown, Ohio 45121, on Thursday January 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Thursday January 23, 2025 from 10:00 Am to 12:00 Pm, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 N. Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Arnheim Cemetery, Arnheim, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.