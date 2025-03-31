David Earl Poole (age 72) beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend, entered into his eternal rest on March 25, 2025, at the Jewish Hospital Blood Cancer Unit, after a short battle with leukemia. David was surrounded by his wife and children.

David was born on October 19, 1952, in Fort Knox, KY. He was the eldest son of Earl Wendell and Mary Virginia (Fritz) Poole. David grew up in Levanna, OH and attended RULH schools, graduating in 1971. Following graduation, David worked at Steel Craft and was a proud Union 44 Iron Worker.

David worked on many of the buildings in Cincinnati and took great pride in pointing them out when he was in the city with his family. David met his future bride, Susan (Brookbank) at her father’s Firestone Tire Store and made several trips to the store to buy items he didn’t need before working up the courage to ask her out. The loving union between David and Susan was gifted with their two children, Bryan in 1980 and Megan in 1982. David and Susan raised their family on Victoria Street in Ripley and David worked hard to make his home a space where family always felt safe and loved. David began his HVAC business by selling wood burning stoves and then became a dealer for Lennox products. As a tribute to his wife’s support, David named his business D&S Heating and Cooling (David and Susan). His business flourished and he became an expert in his trade of heating and air. David viewed his customers as family and was always available when they needed him.

David owned a shop on Main Street in Ripley where his friends were always welcome and lifelong friendships were developed. Along with his accomplishments and the success of his business, his greatest pride and joy were his seven grandchildren: Jacob Poole (19), Alyssa Seip (16), Jordan Poole (15), Leah Seip (15), Ella Seip (12), Avery Poole (12), and Jonah Poole (10). David loved to brag on his grandchildren and always had a front row seat to support them in their activities. He was especially fond of family dinners and loved his wife’s home cooked meals. David’s favorite hobby was dirt track racing with his best buddy, Shannon Gast, and he was honored to be the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame treasurer. David spent many weekends at the Florence Speedway and was instrumental in the growth of the Hall of Fame. David served several years on the Board of Directors at Southern Hills Bank and was a member of the Union Lodge #71 F.&A.M. Ripley, OH. David will be remembered as a stubborn man with a strong work ethic, having a passion for racing, and someone who wasn’t afraid to talk politics. David loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He leaves behind the love of his life, Susan, his son, Bryan, his daughter, Megan, and his seven grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Sue (Daniel) Barger, and three brothers, Steve, Richard, and Rob, along with many nieces and nephews. David had many special friends who he considered family. His earthly departure will leave a void that will be impossible to fill. Until we are reunited in heaven, we hope he is enjoying dirt track races, and some Pink Floyd tunes are playing. I

n lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David should be made to St. Michael Catholic School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Oh 45167. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.