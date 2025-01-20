Thomas “Tommy” Matteson, 56, of Williamsburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1968 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Leland James and Dorothy Jean (Loudermilk) Matteson. He was a retired technician for Direct TV.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Tawnya J. Matteson as well as 3 brothers, David, Henry and Sam Matteson.

He is survived by sons, David Matteson of Wellston, OH, Cody Cook of Bethel, OH; daughters, Melinda Matteson of IN, Dorothy (Andrew) Pritchard of Williamsburg, Courtney Matteson of South Korea; brothers, Robert Matteson of Hamden, OH, Jack Matteson of FL, Steve (Sue) Matteson of Wellston, OH; sisters, Lynn Craig of Wellston, OH, Kathy (Terry) Weller of Bourbon, MO; 6 grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

