The 2024-25 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of girls bowling all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Izzy Rhoads (Wilmington), Mackenzie Pyle (Wilmington), Kylie Fisher (Wilmington), Kiley Comberger (Wilmington), Lily Holder (Western Brown), Jacelyn Lawson (Clinton-Massie), and Heaven Clark (Batavia). Photo by Jake Dowling/Clermont Sun

For the third straight year, Georgetown junior Carolyn Edmisten has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Bowler of the Year. Photo by Jake Dowling/Clermont Sun

For the third straight year, Georgetown’s Carolyn Edmisten has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Girls Bowler of the Year. The junior bowler led her team to a perfect league record of 12-0 during the 2024-25 season to earn a league title, the program’s fourth straight. And for the fourth consecutive year, Georgetown High School’s girls bowling coach, Brandon Winterod, has been named the SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year.

Edmisten received her SBAAC National Division First Team and bowler of the year awards during the SBAAC Winter Sports Banquet held at Hamersville School on March 11. Winterod also received his coach of the year award during the March 11 banquet, and there were three other members of the Georgetown High School girls bowling team to receive SBAAC First Team awards – sophomore Nevaeh Ackerson, junior Addison O’Connor, and sophomore Jadah Mingua.

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team finished as champions of the SBAAC American Division with a 10-0 record, while the Western Brown Lady Broncos finished runner-up with a league mark of 8-2.

Western Brown senior Lily Holder was among those receiving a SBAAC American Division First Team Award during the March 11 banquet.

Wilmington senior Kylie Fisher received the SBAAC American Division Girls Bowler of the Year Award, and Wilmington’s Austin Smith received the SBAAC American Division Coach of the Year Award.