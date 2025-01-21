E. Frances Bohl, age 102, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 19, 2025 at the Otterbein Senior Life Neighborhood in Union Township, Ohio. She was a retired sales clerk for over 50 years for Kibler Lumber in Mt.Orab, Ohio, member of the Fairview Chapel Church in Georgetown, Ohio, the Fairview Chapel Women’s Guild and the Brown County Hospital Auxiliary. Frances was born March 17, 1922 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Emil Clyde and Nancy Marie (Wardlow) Wisby. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Everette Bohl in 1981, two sons-in-law – Kenny Sheffield in 2012 and Charlie Pursley in 2014, two grandchildren – Lisa Marie Sheffield in 1966 and Jeffrey Pursley in 1997 and one great grandson – Jeffrey Connor Easterling in 1999.

Mrs. Bohl is survived by two daughters – Donna Pursley and Bonnie Sheffield both of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two granddaughters – Amy Hatfield and husband Larry of Batavia, Ohio and Shari Carnahan and husband Aaron of Mt.Orab, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Erin Brock and husband Dan of Batavia, Ohio, Austin Hatfield (Rachel Ferronetti) of Burlington, Kentucky, Logan Easterling of Amelia, Ohio, Chase Easterling and fiancé Ellen Isaac of Mt.Adams, Ohio and Jenna Easterling of Mt.Orab, Ohio and one sister-in-law – Ava Jo Bohl of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Ken Meyers will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Chapel, P.O. Box 146, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.

