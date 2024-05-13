Adrian Earl Lindsey, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, May 10, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was retired from NuTone in Cincinnati, Ohio, a United States Vietnam War Army veteran, a member of the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing. Adrian was born April 20, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Roy Morris and Delilah Jane (Call) Lindsey. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife 51 years – Mildred Ada “Millie” (Henize) Lindsey on February 24, 2024 whom he married December 30, 1972 and two brothers – Edgar Lindsey and Harvey Lindsey.

Mr. Lindsey is survived by one daughter – Michelle Duncanson and husband Clay of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two granddaughters – Lindsey Dingus and husband Sam of Martinsville, Ohio and Lizabeth Duncanson of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Kennedy and Cayde Dingus; twin sister – Ada Garrett of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; one sister-in-law – Elaine Lindsey of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Roy Henize of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Kevin Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com