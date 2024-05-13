Jean Carolyn Purdon, age 85, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a retired nurse assistant for the former Brown County General Hospital in Georgetown, Ohio, a member of the Monuments Baptist Church in Bethel, Ohio, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Ladies Auxiliary in Georgetown, Ohio and the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post #9772 Ladies Auxiliary in Mt. Orab, Ohio and enjoyed working in her flower garden, crocheting and playing bingo. Jean was born May 3, 1939 in Falmouth, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Beulah May (Hopper) Slater. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Carl Edward Purdon in 1999 and two brothers – Charles Eddie Slater and John Slater.

Mrs. Purdon is survived by two sons – John Purdon and wife Beth of Selma, North Carolina and Steve Purdon and Tracie Cheeley of Richmond, Virginia; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters – Erma Wagner and husband Jerl of Lake Waynoka, Ohio and Ruth King of Bethel, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Tom Purdon of Cincinnati, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mark Pence will officiate. Visitation will from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Monuments Baptist Church, 2831 State Route 222, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

