Patricia May Arthon, age 81, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024 at her residence. She was a retired teachers aide for the former Glen Este School District and a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church in Batavia, Ohio. Patricia was born September 5, 1942 in Bellville, Texas the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel (Anderson) Lamberth. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Anthony Arthon, III in 2008, two daughters – Bernadette Arthon and Theresa Martin, one daughter-in-law- Darlene Arthon, one grandson – Ryan Arthon and two brothers – James and Clarence Lamberth.

Mrs. Arthon is survived by five children – Anthony Arthon, IV and wife Rose of Erin, Tennessee, Paula Attinger and husband John of Fayetteville, Ohio, John Arthon of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Patricia Taylor and husband Charles of West Union, Ohio and Timothy Arthon, Sr. and wife Tammy of Erin, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren – Amy (Coby) Clark, Beth (James) Wilkerson, Tonya (Daniel) Pulley, Kalie (Jeremy) Baylor, Dale (Jamie) Martin, Chad Martin, John (Amy) Attinger, Dannielle (Nolan) Williams, James (Jordan) Attinger, Bernadette Attinger, Sara Arthon, Tanna (Chad) Wheeler, Charles (Storm) Taylor, Ashley (Michael) Lankford and Timothy (Angie) Arthon, Jr.; thirty-two great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; five brothers – Charles Lamberth and wife Brenda of Stewart, Tennessee, Michael Lamberth and wife Linda, Russell Lamberth and wife Michelle, Gary Lamberth and wife Rosa and Glen Lamberth all of Erin, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the St. Philomena Cemetery 5236 Stonelick Williams Corner Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103. David Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

