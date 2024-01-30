Billie L. Lakes, 87, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. Ms. Lakes was born August 26, 1936 in Kayjay, Kentucky the daughter of the late Josh Tom and Susie Frances (Peace) Sears. She was also preceded in death by her son – David Sears; her daughter – Sherry Deaton; a great-grandson – Ryan Mitchell; seven siblings – Andrew Jackson Sears, Mary Ellen Goodin, Minnie Mae Lunsford, James Richard Sears. Ruby Delores Steele, Ruth Irene Bamburger and Floyd Denver Sears.

Ms. Lakes is survived by three grandchildren – Karen Earlywine (Shawn) of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky, Glenda Mitchell (Tracy) of Aberdeen, Ohio and John “Zeke” Hesler, IV of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky; ten great-grandchildren and many great great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Saturday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com