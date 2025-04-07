Rick Taylor, 77, of West Union, passed away Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at his residence. He was born June 14, 1947 in Mason County, KY to the late Luther Richard and Pearl (Cornett) Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Taylor and brother, Jim Taylor.

Rick is survived by son; Richard Taylor (Tina) of Sardinia, 4 daughters; Charlene Hanson (Richard Crawford) of Russellville, Tammy Boling of Sardinia, Tonya Amburgey (Randy DeVore) of Bentonville, Lorena Watson of Sardinia; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; brothers, John Taylor of Peebles, Russell “Jug” (Sandy) Taylor of Blue Creek, Rod Taylor of Blue Creek; sisters, Pat Taylor of Hillsboro, Connie Helbling of Georgetown, Barb (Lloyd) Shoemaker of Marshall, OH, Anna Taylor of Greenfield, OH as well as several adopted kids, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Lloyd Shoemaker will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Meeker Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

