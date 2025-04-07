M. Philip Cooper, age 89, of Winchester, OH, passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born December 1, 1935 in Cherry Fork, OH to the late Charles Melvin and Prudee (Coffey) Cooper. He retired from Milicron. He also was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ and the Russellville Masonic Lodge #166.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carole Cooper; daughter, Tia Cooper Rice; brothers, Pat and Tom Cooper and sisters, Fern Dee Wilson and Jennifer Franzen.

He is survived by sons, Ty (Cheryl) Cooper of Ash Ridge, Tris (Cindy) Cooper of Marion, OH, Chip (Jane) Cooper of Saline, MI, Philip (Theresa) Cooper of Ash Ridge; daughter, Jody (Scott) Wilson of Hamersville; brothers, Chuck (Willa) Cooper of Sardinia, Tim Cooper of FL; sister, Kathy Forsee of Cincinnati; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Masonic services will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. The funeral service will start immediately afterward. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com