“Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14 “…is a favorite, she wrote. “When I was growing up in Georgetown, I remember reciting this as our closing prayer in Sunday School Presbyterian Church where I lived until I married.”

Olivia Katherine Friedly Britt

At age 101 years, 5 months, and 21 days, this was on her mind and the last thing she wrote less than a day before she entered into her rest in the arms of her loving Father, Son, and Holy Spirit in Whom she so faithfully believed on JOY Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent, December 17, 2023. She was the last living member of her generation, grandchildren of Friedrich Friedly, 1874 German immigrant, naturalized citizen, and progenitor of the Friedly family of Scott County, Kentucky. Her Friedly great-great uncle and two Herzog great-great uncles first emigrated from Germany to Brown County, Ohio in 1833/34 followed by others as well as her grandfather, many of whom resided in the Dover precinct of Mason County, Kentucky but were buried in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. She had, for several years, contributed to the Forest of Lights memorializing her Friedly and Herzog families hoping to honor their contributions to Ripley from long ago.

She is survived by her family: children, Dennis Mayo (Peggy Ratliff) Britt, Cumming, Georgia and Jane Britt (Hasadore) Hall, Mount Olivet, Kentucky; as well as many other family members. She Had lived in Mount Olivert, Kentucky over the last 52 years of her life.

