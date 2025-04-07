BJ Geschwind, age 61, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Beaufort, South Carolina, at his daughter, Kaylee Yinger’s residence under the hospice care of Agape Care Group. He was a meat cutter for IGA and Save-a-Lot stores and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. BJ was born November 17, 1963, in Georgetown, Ohio, to the late Juanita (McDaniel) Geschwind. He was preceded in death by his brother David Geschwind, his two sisters, Donna Downing and Rita Planck, and brother-in-law Darryl Planck.

BJ is survived by his daughters Kaylee Yinger and husband Tim of Beaufort, SC; Hayley James and husband Cody of Hamersvile, Ohio; Miranda Watson of Hamersville, Ohio; and son Adam Geschwind of Amelia, Ohio; granddaughters Ava, Anna, and Evelynn Yinger and Nova James; sister-in-law Janice Geschwind of Georgetown, Ohio. BJ is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jerry Downing, who raised him from a very early age as his son. He grew up as a brother to his surviving nephew Allen (Juanita) Downing; nieces Lisa (Bill) Patrick, Michele (Todd) Jackson, and Denise Downing. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Angela Sexson, Christy Colliver, Candy Eskridge, Jason Planck, and Clinton Planck. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and good friends.

BJ was an avid comic book and Star Wars collector and loved to show off his collections. He was always the life of the party and one of the funniest people you would ever meet. BJ loved hanging out with his friends and will be missed greatly by those who loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome to join us at the Carey Bavis American Legon Post # 180 in Georgetown, Ohio for lunch following the service.