Frieda Ann Figgins, age 77, of Hamersville, Ohio died Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired rural mail carrier and clerk for the United States Postal Service in Mt. Orab, Ohio and enjoyed reading, baking, sewing, crocheting, dancing and riding with her husband on his motorcycle. Frieda loved romance and lived a wonderful life with her sweetheart and love of her life for 56 years. Her greatest joy was being with her family and she will be deeply missed for her laughter, caring spirit and strong love. She will live on through her recipes and whenever her family or friends dance. As Frieda begins her next journey, one of her all-time favorite movie quotes from The Sound of Music comes to mind, “When the Lord closes a door, somewhere He opens a window.” May God bless her beautiful soul as she now dances in heaven with her forever true love. Frieda was born August 26, 1946 in Bethel, Ohio the daughter of the late Edgar Thomas and Iness Lenore (Schubert) Carter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, Forrest Eugene “Gene” Figgins in September 2023, whom she married December 23, 1967.

Mrs. Figgins is survived by one son – Forrest Eugene Figgins, II and wife Amanda of Loveland, Ohio; two daughters – Amanda Faye Calvert and husband Larry of Fayetteville, Ohio and Sherry Lynn Toland and husband Michael of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren – Chelsea and Haley Figgins, Emily Lipps and husband Austin, Chase Calvert and Kaelyn and Evelyn Toland; two great grandchildren – Tali and Hadley Carnahan; six brothers and sisters – Connie Curlin and husband Alvin , Carol Jean Lunsford, Ed Carter and wife Sally, Pat Brown and husband Mike, Hazel Scott and Mark Carter and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Immediately following, Graveside Services for Gene and Frieda will take place in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com