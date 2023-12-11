The “Comedy for a Doggone Cause” fundraising event held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2293 in Georgetown on Saturday, Nov. 4 raised a total of $8,175 for the Brown County Humane Society.

With more than 250 in attendance, the Sold by Shep (realtors Chris Shepherd and Mark Shepherd) and American Homeland Title Community Foundation (John Yonas) co-sponsored event was a huge success.

The line-up of stand-up comedians included Jeremy Fogle, Chris Siemer, Brian Million, Mark Chalifoux, and headliner Josh Sneed.

“BCHS is so very grateful for the time and effort of the Shepherd Team and community foundation to host such an awesome fall fundraiser for us,” said BCHS Board member, Tracy Hawkins. “The attendance was great. We laughed all evening and raised funds so we can continue the mission of BCHS.”