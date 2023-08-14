Bonita Esther Haas, age 67, of Sardinia, Ohio died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School in 1974 and Morehead State University in 1978. Bonita wanted to make a real difference in this world and she pursued a career in education. For over 40 years, she worked with Adams Brown Head Start…beginning as a teacher, eventually becoming Assistant Director, and then most recently the Director. For many years, she has also sat on the board of the Brown County Mental Health, and was currently the chairperson. Bonita attended and was a member of the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church where she played a supportive role in all she did. She also had a beautiful singing voice. Bonita enjoyed traveling and had visited 40 of the 50 states. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her family and friends. To her family she was at the center of every celebration. There was always something to celebrate with Bonita and she enjoyed hosting the birthday and graduation parties as well as any other celebratory occasions. The family called her house the party place and looked forward to the festivities. she also enjoyed a game of cards any chance she could…especially euchre. Bonitas cats were always a beloved part of her life. She spoiled them well. Minnie is missing her terribly. To her friends and work family, Bonita was also a wonderful and supportive friend. She loved her work family down through the years, and it was clear by the outpouring of visitors in her hospital room on the day of her passing that she was loved equally. What a gift she was to all of us! Bonita was born January 20, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Patricia Moore. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother Gertrude Young and uncle Charles Moore.

Ms. Haas is survived by one aunt – Beverly Moore of Milford, Ohio; one niece – Becky Mitchell and husband Kevin of Milford, Ohio; five great nieces and nephews – Kristina Bowden, Kaylee Back, Sierra Mitchell, Deanna Mitchell and Kevin P.S. Mitchell; four great-great nieces; one great-great nephew and one great-great nephew on the way. Bonita was like a mother to Maria Puckett and husband Joe, Marla Lang and husband Steve, Ben Broyles and like a grandmother to Sarah Puckett, Steven McRoberts, Taylor McRoberts, B.J. Broyles and Keri Broyles, also three great grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends.

Bonita’s beautiful life was the end result of a beautiful soul. Her heart was tried and true. She was a warrior, an advocate for the needy and a faithful friend. As we share in our memories of Bonita, we begin to see a common theme. She loved us well. She made each of us feel important and cared for. Another important part of Bonitas life was her relationship with Jesus. To all who have that personal relationship with Jesus, we are not saying goodbye to Bonita today, only so long for now

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, 13039 Purdy Road, Sardinia, Ohio. Pastor Kevin Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Adams Brown Head Start Program, 406 W. Plum Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.