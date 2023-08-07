Ripley’s Grace Taylor is on the attack during the July 31 scrimmage against the Eastern Lady Warriors. Photo by Wade Linville

The Eastern Lady Warriors take on the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays during the July 31 preseason scrimmage. Photo by Wade Linville

The Eastern Lady Warriors are looking for some new leadership on the soccer field as they start the 2023 season, losing some key players to graduation from last year’s team.

The Lady Warriors’ sixth year head coach Dan Silvis looks for this year’s team to show significant improvement while taking part in preseason scrimmages and throughout the early season, as some of the less experienced players get to see more action on the field.

Among the graduating players from last year’s team were three Southern Hills Athletic Conference senior all-stars: Rylee Leonard (the team’s leading scorer), McKenzie Dotson (the team’s second leading scorer), and goalkeeper Alyssa Perkins. The loss of offensive and defensive leaders leaves this year’s Lady Warriors with big shoes to fill on both ends of the field.

With only 12 players total, Silvis has no room for injuries and this year’s Lady Warriors will rely heavily on stamina with a lack of subs to provide breaks.

This season will be a true test for the Lady Warriors in many ways, as they look to overcome what obstacles stand in their way with hopes of improving on last year’s third place finish in the SHAC (4-2-1) and their runner-up finish in Divison III Southwest District Tournament play.

The Lady Warriors ventured to Blue Jay Stadium at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School to face the home standing Lady Jays in a friendly preseason scrimmage on July 31. While no score was kept during the scrimmage, the Lady Warriors came out on top by a hefty margin.

With senior goalkeeper Hailey Snider recovering from an injury, Silvis said he asked for a volunteer to play the goalkeeper position just prior to Monday’s scrimmage, as the low number of players on the roster is already impacting the Lady Warriors in the preseason.

Working in the Lady Warriors’ favor this season – having players that understand the coaching style and expectations of longtime coach Dan Silvis, the players’ desire to be successful, and the upperclassmen who can step up to provide them with needed leadership on the field – Madison Gould, Katie Hunter, Emmalee Belmont, Snider, and Emma Litzinger

“I think they understand what we’re trying to do,” Silvis said of this year’s crew. “We’re trying to get into the passing game a little bit more than maybe what we did last year.”

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to compete in the SHAC Soccer Preview on Aug. 5 at Lynchburg-Clay High School, start time to be announced.

They will then face Williamsburg in a non-league contest on the road Aug. 11.

The RULH Lady Jays will rely on a mix of experience and young talent as they seek success on the soccer field this season.

Senior midfielder Jersey Fulton and junior forward Grace Taylor are among the key returners for the Lady Jays this season. The Lady Jays are looking to improve on last year’s sixth place finish in the SHAC (3-5-0) under the leadership of head coach Gabe Scott, who also coaches the high school boys soccer team.