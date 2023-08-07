MOON, Raymond Terry, 77, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Otterbein, Lebanon. Born September 27, 1945, in Mount Orab, OH, to Raymond and Ruth (nee: Taylor) Moon, he worked at Cincinnati Milacron, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and at Hirons Memorial Works as a stone cutter-memorialist. He served four years in the United States Air Force and spent time in Panama and had a 15 month tour of duty in Libya, North Africa.

Preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Charlotta Ann, a sister, Carol and her husband, Gino Pendleton. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn (nee: Roberts) Moon of Lebanon, OH, sister and brother-in-law, Ramona and Wendall Upright of Ogallala, NE, two nieces, Nicki Upright and Jennifer Upright, sister-in-law and her husband, Elaine and George Breuer of Mason, OH, brother-in-law and his wife, Ron and Beth Roberts of Centerburg, OH, two nieces, Laura Rios and Sarah Roberts, and one nephew, Matthew Roberts.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11 AM at the Mount Orab Cemetery in Mount Orab, OH. Vernon Green and Ron Roberts will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-9916. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon, OH.