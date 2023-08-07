Barn Chicks Coffee Shop in Ripley received the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 “Best of Brown County” award for best new business in the county. Handing out the award to Barn Chicks Coffee owner, Amy Klump, is Brown County Chamber of Commerce President Adrianne Moran. Photo by Wade Linville

Sweet K Bakes in Russellville received the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 award for the county’s best sweet treats. Pictured are Brown County Chamber of Commerce President Adrianne Moran and Sweet K Bakes owner Kathy Engle. Photo by Wade Linville

Ring Real Estate of Georgetown received the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 “Best of Brown County” award for the county’s best real estate brokerage. Photo by Wade Linville

Our Wellness Center in Mt. Orab received the 2023 “Best of Brown County” award for Best Gym in the county. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s “Best of Brown County” was started last year, a way to celebrate all that Brown County has to offer across various categories.

The second annual “Best of Brown County” event was held on July 27 at the Venue on Lake Grant in Mt. Orab with five local establishments receiving “Best of Brown County” awards following a nomination and voting process.

The five “Best of Brown County” categories this year were: The Best New Business, The Best Gym, Best Local Grown Food, Best Real Estate Brokerage, and Best Sweet Treats.

The voting process was a bit different this year than in 2022. In 2022, awards were handed out to 13 winners in different categories, while this year’s “Best of Brown County” included five categories. Purchasing a ticket to this year’s event was $10 and included a ballot that could be used to cast votes for top three finalists in each category.

“Tonight, we gather here to celebrate excellence and honor the outstanding businesses that have left a mark on our beloved county,” said Beth Kress, Brown County Chamber of Commerce chairperson.

Receiving the Best New Business Award this year was Barn Chick’s Coffee Shop in Ripley.

“I just want to thank everybody who voted for us tonight,” said Barn Chicks Coffee Shop owner, Amy Klump.

“I appreciate all of our employees, family, friends, and customers who made this possible.”

When it came to the vote for Best Real Estate Brokerage in Brown County, it was Ring Real Estate in Georgetown topping the competition to earn the Best Real Estate Brokerage award. With a stellar team of agents and a commitment to excellence, they have consistently assisted clients in finding their dream homes and investments.

“As a local, privately owned company it is an honor to have been nominated, let alone (being) voted number one,” said Jill Ring of Ring Real Estate. “Ring Real Estate has worked hard for over 29 years to provide the community with a real estate brokerage where the client’s best interest always comes first.”

For fitness enthusiasts, Our Wellness Center located in Mt. Orab received the nod from voters for the Best Gym of Brown County. Our Wellness Center is owned by Sarah Burns and Jessica Mays. Their newly renovated facility, top-notch trainers, and commitment to promoting wellness and healthy living for women made them a clear favorite among the voters.

“The workout is just a little ‘side part’ of what we do. We really focus on building our friendships and our lives outside of the gym, because that’s what really matters,” said Burns said of her award-winning fitness center.

Earning the Best Local Grown Food award was Holton Livestock Company located in Ripley. Their dedication to providing fresh and high-quality produce raised right on their farm resonated with the voters, making them a standout in the county’s culinary scene.

“It is a great honor for us,” said Caleb Holton of Holton Livestock.

Holton Livestock offers direct to consumer, naturally raised USDA inspected protein products including freezer pork, freezer beef, pasture-raised chicken, and fresh pasture-raised chicken eggs with the majority of their animals being born and raised on their small, family farm.

Sweet K Bakes, of Russellville, received the most votes as the Best Sweet Treats provider in Brown County. Sweet K Bakes is owned by Kathy Engle.

The “Best of Brown County” is hosted by the Brown County Travel and Visitors Bureau and sponsored by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce.

“The second annual ‘Best of Brown County’ event was a tremendous success, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” said Brown County Chamber of Commerce President Adrianne Moran. “It’s truly heartwarming to witness the unwavering support from the community for these outstanding businesses that enrich our county.”