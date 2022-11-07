Mike Baker, maintenance director, has retired from Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center after working there for the past 36 years.

A retirement party was held for Baker at Villa Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 28.

“He’s the best I’ve ever had,” Villa Georgetown Administrator Greg Stout said of working with Baker .

Baker received an Ohio Healthcare Association Employee of the Year Award in 2011, an employee dedicated to meeting the needs of residents and staff.

Staff members gathered in the dining hall of Villa Georgetown on Oct. 28 for Baker’s retirement party, some wearing T-shirts bearing a photo of Baker and the words “I wanna be like Mike.”

Baker said helping out residents and working with the staff members are what he’s enjoyed most about his time at Villa Georgetown, a place that has been his home away from home for nearly four decades.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the residents and the good staff, taking care of the residents to make sure their needs are met,” said Baker.

“They’ve treated me well,” Baker said of the Villa staff. “I’ve been here more than half of my life, so it’s kind of like home.”

Baker doesn’t plan to spend much time relaxing in his days following retirement. Instead, he plans to rehab a house and do some side jobs. But he has planned a trip to South Dakota to go pheasant hunting this month, a chance to enjoy his retirement.

Stout said Baker has been so much more than just a maintenance supervisor during his time at Villa Georgetown.

“The stuff he does for his community and the things behind the scenes, it’s just amazing,” Stout said of Baker.

Taking over the position as the new Villa Georgetown maintenance supervisor is Brian Griffis.