Sandra J. Hurt, 66, of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 16, 1955 in Georgetown, OH to the late James E. and Betty Louise (Bennington) Greiner. She was a retired social worker for the Clinton County Job and Family Services. She also was an active member of the Russellville Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Hurt in 2021; son, Nathan Hurt; brother, Jeffrey Greiner and sister, Vicki Baker.

She is survived by her children, Matthew Hurt and wife Abbey of Winchester, Hannah Hurt of Bagdad, KY; brother, Doug Greiner and wife Joani of Mt. Orab; 5 grandchildren, Simon Slodki, William Slodki, Sarah Slodki, Zoie Hurt and Zachary Hurt and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Presbyterian Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Russellville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 69, Russellville, OH 45168.

