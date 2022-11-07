Mock trial programs have been around for a number of years in high schools. Two schools engage in a competition featuring a case written by attorneys. Each school argues opposing sides of the case.

“It’s half drama, half debate coming together.” Judge Val Lewis II, the Juvenile/Probate Court judge in Brown County, described.

Brown County has a history of great programs with many state wins. However, Covid-19 caused the mock trial program to shift into a virtual competition. The interest in mock trial had greatly diminished because of the change. Like many things that were converted to a virtual format during Covid-19, the experience of mock trials wasn’t the same. Part of the experience was being in the court room setting and being in the physical presence of peers, judges, and attorneys. Judge Lewis fears that the program is losing its momentum and is not having the long-lasting effects on kids that it used to have.

Judge Lewis was on the original Western Brown Mock Trial team when they had won the state championship and finished fourth in the nation. He has continued to help in mock trials and speak at high schools regarding what the competition is about, encouraging students to join the teams.

Five of the students who Judge Lewis has helped coach went on to become attorneys. Douglas Johnson, another student Judge Lewis coached, won a Harvard mock trial competition and became very successful. Judge Lewis also coached Morgan Alexander, who became a psychiatrist. The critical thinking skills that she learned became crucial in her occupation.

Mock trials teach young adults critical thinking skills, enhance their self-confidence, and hone their conversational abilities. Students face the nerve-wracking experience of speaking with attorneys, helpful for later on in life. Another key skill taught is mindfulness. Judge Lewis often has his students argue the opposing side that they do not agree with. This helps shape the student’s mind to be more understanding and respectful of the side they do not agree with. These skills are carried on throughout life and can be applied to the student’s job and relationships with others. Overall, participating in a mock trial team can help a student become well-rounded in their perspective of the world and boost their self-esteem.