The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival will be holding its seventh annual festival Aug. 25-27 in the beautiful downtown of Ripley along the Ohio River.

Vendors will start setting up on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m., and the festival will officially open at 5 p.m. that evening with the Princess Pageant scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Queen Pageant will follow at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Following the pageants, Michael Cage Band will be performing on the main stage from 8-11 p.m.

The festival opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. A new event added is the Golden Girls 60 and over pageant, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the pageant starting at 10 a.m. on the main stage. There will also be entertainment throughout the day on the main stage, including Steve Free who will perform from 4-6 p.m.

Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Ripley Elementary School with the parade starting at 6 p.m.

Following the Aug. 26 parade, there will be a Bed Race on Main Street. From 8 p.m.-12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, the Kenny Welch Band will be performing on the main stage.

There will be a full day of events on Saturday, Aug. 27 starting with the Freedom 5K Run sponsored by The Rankin House Committee. Registration for the race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the John Parker House on Front Street in Ripley. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Entry will be $15 and includes a T-shirt. For more information about the Freedom 5K, contact Jaki Royal at (937) 723-0793.

The Bob Groh Memorial Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. with trophies and dash plaques awarded on Aug. 27.

At 11 a.m. on Aug. 27, there will be a Mini Miss and Mister Pageant, followed by the Jr. Miss Pageant at noon. In addition to the Bed Race, also new this year will be the Military Exhibit in the Ripley Library Annex on Main Street.

From 1-2 p.m., the Astopolic Faith Tabernacle Choir will perform on the main stage, followed by the Cake and Pie Contest and Auction to benefit the scholarship fund.

They ask that all entries for the Cake and Pie Contest be in by noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Registration from 2-3 p.m. at the main booth, and the talent show will start at 3 p.m. on the main stage.

The Duck Race will be Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. with ducks being put in the river by The Ripley Boat Club.

From 8-11 p.m., Country Thunder will be performing on the main stage. There will be daily prize drawings each evening with the grand prize drawing being held Saturday, Aug. 27 around 9 p.m.

They will have multiple vendors, including food vendors, so come out and have some good festival food.

For any questions about the Bed Race, Duck Race, or Cake and Pie Contest, contact Kristel Titus at (937) 213-1554.

For questions about vendors, contact Denise Kiskadden at (937) 618-9556, or Kathy Lewis at (937) 213-3656.

For questions about the baby show, Lil Miss and Mister, or the Golden Girls 60 and over pageants, contact Kim Stacey at (513) 265-1057.

For questions about the parade or car show, contact Ronda Pendland at (937) 798-0424.

You can visit the Ohio Rural Heritage website at ohioruralheritage.com.