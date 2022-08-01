The Hamersville Community Action Team (HCAT) hosted its first Yoga in the Park on July 12 in Hannah Park, Hamersville. The event was a great success and received tremendously positive feedback. For those looking to fill their summertime leisure, look no further. HCAT pursues threading the Hamersville community together by introducing fun, enriching events. Yoga in the Park was free for anyone in the community to join. HCAT decided to further their idea by encouraging families to join future Yoga in the Parks. This is a wonderful way for parents and their kids to spend time together in the outdoors.

The inspiration for the event came from the president of HCAT, Teresa Gall’s, own experiences with yoga. Wishing to share her passion with the Hamersville community, Gall proposed Yoga in the Park.

Aletha Angelus, a Wellness Yoga Instructor, led the participants in a relaxing session of yoga. Several men and women participated in the event and were complimentary of the instructor’s skill. Not only was the event itself revitalizing, but also the event’s location. The beautiful nature, peaceful atmosphere, and refreshing air of Hannah Park enhances the tranquility yoga inspires.

Yoga is an uplifting practice to incorporate into one’s daily life, providing many benefits: increased muscle strength and tone, increased flexibility, increased energy levels, improved respiration, weight loss, balancing metabolism, circulating health, injury protection, athletic performance, stress management, and many more. Beyond the health benefits yoga provides, the unification of the community is invigorating. New friendships are founded in the fun, communal events HCAT has begun to provide. Yoga in the Park is a great way to step away from the daily stressors of life and form meaningful connections with others.

HCAT has already begun future plans for the Hamersville community. Alongside fun events, HCAT desires to provide helpful events too. Food drives, community meals, CPR, and first aid classes are on the list. To continue bringing joyous and constructive activities to Hamersville, HCAT will start having fundraisers. Donations are greatly appreciated. Currently, HCAT is on the lookout for a suitable building that could hold upcoming meetings and events. The next meeting is to be held on July 25 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building in Hamersville. The meeting is open to anyone interested in joining; all thoughts and inputs are valued!