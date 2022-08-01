Pictured above are the players and coaches that comprise the 2022 Ripley 14U softball championship team. Back row, left to right: Assistant Coach Bryan Siegel, Sadie Gross, Allyson Shrout, Bella Siegel, Raquel Hackney, Lexi Tucker, Callie Fultz, Chelsea Richards, and coach Elaine Manning. Front row, left to right: Abi Taylor, Brooklyn Manning, and Jadelyn Conley. Photo provided.

If the results of this past summer are any indication, the future of the softball program at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School is bright.

Eleven future Lady Jays came together to sweep the Southern Hills Youth League regular-season and tournament titles. After an early loss, the team came together and rolled to the league title.

“We had one loss the whole season,” head coach Elaine Manning said. “It ended up being in our second or third game. It bothered them and we didn’t lose from there on out. That’s a testament to their hard work and doing what we asked them to do.”

There were a few new faces on the team this past season. Early in the year, Manning wasn’t sure how they would mesh with the returning players.

“I had a few new players,’ Manning said. “There were five or six girls that I’ve had since they were little. This is my last year with that group at 14U, they’ll move onto high school next year. Every year, we have a couple girls that we have to move and honestly, going into the season, I was a little nervous. I had girls that I hadn’t had in the past filling the roster.”

It took a bit of time, but eventually, the team figured things out.

“I had two girls who had never played before out of 11,” Manning said. “Five or six were very experienced, three or four had played a few years. Going into it, the first few games, we worked on a few things in practice. After the first few games, things just fell together.”

One prime example of the team taking something from practice and applying it in a game came at the hands (specifcally, the glove) of Callie Fultz, the team’s third baseman.

“We worked on some things in practice, creep stepping, when they pitch you’re on the move,” Manning said. “She caught a shallow fly ball, dove and caught it. She was so excited. The first thing she said was ‘I can’t wait to tell Bryan [Siegel, the team’s assistant coach].’ It was all about the movement upon the pitch. As they went along, the things we would tell them they recognized that it worked.”

Versatility was also a key. It took a while for the team to figure out the best spot for each player on the roster but they were all willing to try something new.

“We had a few that played several different spots for us until we got to the point where it was like, ‘OK, this is where you belong,’” Manning said. “We got midway through the season and we kind of got settled in.”

Manning finished by praising the players for their overall attitude and work ethic during the season.

“It was a really fun group of girls,” Manning said. “Good attitude, hard workers. “They went wherever we asked them to go, they might show a little nerves but we reassured them they could do it. They went out there, produced and were so excited.”