Gail A. (nee Wolf) Stevenson of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born on October 14, 1943 to the late Jacob and Phyllis (nee Skalley) Wolf in Norwood, Ohio.

Gail is survived by her loving children Wayne (Amy) Stevenson of Fayetteville, Ohio, Debbie (Jeffrey) Metzger of Fayetteville, Ohio, Phyllis (Mark) Marasco of Williamsburg, Ohio, Bridget (Robb) Nichols of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kenny (Katy) Stevenson Jr. of Fayetteville, Ohio; her 11 adored grandchildren; her 14 cherished great grandchildren; and her caring brother Thomas (Pat) Wolf of St. Martin, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Gail was preceded in death by two siblings Ronnie Wolf and Linda Waugh.

A Memorial Visitation was held on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.