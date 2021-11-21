Glen R. Bishop fell into his eternal rest on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Ripley, Ohio, he was 87. Glen was born to the late Oscar and Nell (nee Bracelin) Bishop on February 20, 1934 in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Glen is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara (nee Louderback) Bishop; his adored nieces and nephews Evelyn Hester of Cincinnati, Ohio, Charlene Back of Buford, Ohio, Jim Coffey of Chicago, Illinois, and Mike Coffey of Squim, Washington; his numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, great-great-grandnieces and great-great-grandnephews, and great-great-great-grandnieces and great-great-great-grandnephews.

In addition to his parents Glen was preceded in death by his siblings Wayne Bishop, Ava Mount, and Doris Coffey, his nephews Gene Bishop, Robert Mount, Kenneth Mount, and niece Karen Frank.

Glen was retired from International Harvester after 32 years of service, he was a Bus Driver for WBSD for 12 years, a Member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Glen also coached and played for several Church Teams.

Family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to Hospice of Hope Mt. Orab for all their respect and compassion towards both Glen and Barbara.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Ave, Mt Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends were received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Vernon Green officiated. Burial followed services at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Mt. Orab Church of Christ.