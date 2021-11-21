Corporal Kenneth R. Foreman of Brown County, Ohio is coming home after 71 years. Kenneth was serving in the US Army during the Korean War as a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32 Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action and ultimately declared dead on December 2, 1950. He was in North Korea the Battle of Chosin Reservoir when his Battalion was attacked by enemy forces. He was identified on June 7, 2021.

Corporal Foreman was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

Kenneth was born on March 29, 1931 to the late James Howard and Thelma Pearl Foreman in Brown County, Ohio. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Danny L. (Monica) Bolender of Sardinia, Ohio, Terry Bolender of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jamie Garrison of Dayton, Ohio, Sherry Garrison of Dayton, Ohio, and Michael Garrison on Dayton, Ohio; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Kenneth had two sister who are also both deceased JoAnne Bolender and Lennie Garrison.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Crosspoint Wesleyan Church located on 300 West Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Chaplin David Long officiating.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.