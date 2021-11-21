Eddie W. Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the age 45. Eddie was born January 20, 1976 to Edward and Sandra (nee Osborne) Highfield Jr. in Georgetown, Ohio.

Eddie is survived by his beloved wife Jaime Highfield; his cherished children Jazmine (Richard) Highfield of Felicity, Ohio, Alexus (Chris) Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Madison Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Shelby Highfield of Batavia, Ohio, Zoee Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Edward Highfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his adored nephews and niece Kristopher (Kristin) Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tayler (Zach) Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and Hannah (Cole) Longbottom of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his cherished great nephew and niece Karter Martin, and Hadley Wallace; his caring sister Kristie (Danny) Silvis of Mt. Orab, Ohio; along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Eddie loved riding his motorcycle and working on Hot Rods.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a later date, at the convivence of family.

