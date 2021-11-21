Cora Smith fell into her eternal sleep on November 18, 2021 at the ripe age of 101. She was born on September 19, 1920 to the late Letcher and Lillie Strong in Breathitt County, Kentucky.

Cora is survived by her 3 nieces.

In addition to her parents Cora was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jay Smith, and her daughter Marcella Smith.

Cora was a member of the Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church.

The family would like to send out a special Thank You to Queen City Hospice and the Villa Georgetown for the care and compassion.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Friends were welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Burial followed at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Pastor Ted House officiated.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Bible Baptist Church 990 West Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.