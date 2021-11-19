Real L. “Frenchie” Gagnon, age 86 of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired Local 105 Boilermaker. He liked bowling, football, baseball, boxing, watching westerns and was an avid Bengals fan. He also enjoyed having breakfast at the Yum Yum in Aberdeen with his friends and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Gagnon was born November 8, 1935 in Montreal, Canada the son of the late Edward and Noata (Belair) Gagnon. He was also preceded in death by four siblings – Jacques Gagnon, Jean-Guy Gagnon, Guylaine Gagnon and Denise Gagnon.

Mr. Gagnon is survived by his loving wife – Mary Gagnon; six children – Daniel Gagnon (Linda) of Canada, Erick Gagnon (Patti) of Minnesota, Richard Gagnon of Florida, Gary Harney (Mary) of Ohio, Mike Harney (Tammy) of Ohio and Chrissy Stevenson (Billy) of Ohio; seven grandchildren – Alexandria Gagnon of Minnesota, Daniel Conley of Kentucky, Chris Harney of Ohio, Zacharie Harney of Ohio, Nikki Harney of Ohio, Ryan Harney of Ohio and Ada Stevenson of Ohio; two great-grandchildren – Titus Pollitt and Bristol Harney; one sibling – Ferande Gingnas of Canada.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com