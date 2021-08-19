Jeremy Todd “Pete” Cramton, age 41, of Mt. Orab, died August 13, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident near Georgetown. He was born September 13, 1979 in Hillsboro, the son of Allen Lee Vogel Sr. and Alice Faye Cramton. Pete enjoyed fishing, and was a handyman who could fix anything. He loved everything about cars, working on them, cars shows and drag racing. Pete’s family includes his mother, Alice F. Cramton of Mt. Orab; father Allen Lee Vogel, Sr. of Fayetteville; son Brett Allen Jones; siblings, Jessica Cramton (deceased, July 25, 2015), Allen Mastin, Allen Lee Vogel, Jr., Timothy Michael Vogel, and Dana James (Ashley) Vogel, all of Fayetteville; several nieces and nephews including Brianna Goad and Samantha Goad; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and good friend Chris. In addition to his sister, Pete is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Everett “Bill” and Juanita “Jean” Cramton; and paternal grandparents, John and Dessie Vogel. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral home.

