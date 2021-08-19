GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Jerome “Jerry” George Schrage Jr., 57, of Amelia, Ohio, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (third-degree felonies) and one count of vehicular assault (fourth-degree felony) for last year’s boat crash on the Ohio River near Ripley that caused the death of two fishermen, William Stacy Harper and Daryl Duane Kilgore.

Schrage was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 12.

Schrage was also indicted on one count of falsification (first-degree misdemeanor) for making a false statement to mislead investigators during the investigation, and one count of obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor).

The boat crash took place on the night of Aug. 29, 2020, when the powerboat said to have been operated by Schrage collided with the pontoon boat in which Harper and Kilgore were fishing from.

The three people in the powerboat, Schrage and two others were rescued, but it took an extensive search of the Ohio River to find the bodies of Harper and Kilgore.

Kilgore’s body was recovered on the morning of Aug. 31, and later that evening, Harper’s body was also recovered.

There were more than half a dozen agencies taking to the river on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, to assist in the search, after more than 20 hours of searching the river the day prior to the discovery of the bodies.

The pontoon boat of fishermen William Stacy Harper and Daryl Kilgore that was struck by a powerboat on the night of Aug. 29, 2020. Jerome "Jerry" Schrage, Jr. has been charged in the death of the two boaters. Emergency crews took to the Ohio River in Ripley on the night of Aug. 29, 2020 in search of the two missing fishermen after their pontoon boat was struck by a powerboat.