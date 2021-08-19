Debbie Galliett of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 in Georgetown, Ohio at the age of 69. She was born on June 24, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Roger Dale and Betty (nee Wilson) Martin.

Debbie is survived by her beloved husband Jeff Galliett; her loving children Brad and Karen Gregoire of West Union, and Doug Gregoire of Moscow, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Tiffany and Michael Vance of West Union, Ohio, Zachary and Heidi Gregoire of WIlliamsburg, Ohio, Ellen Gregoire of Moscow, Ohio, and Lettie Gregoire of Moscow, Ohio; her cherished great grandchildren Mason, Blake, and Emily; and her caring siblings Danny Martin of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, David Ethington of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Darlene Mallicoat of Cincinnati, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Debbie was preceded in death by her brother Mike Martin.

There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Buford Cemetery in Clay Township at 11:00 am.

