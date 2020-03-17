By Wayne Gates

The March primary election in Ohio is now the June primary election.

In person voting is now scheduled for June 2, with absentee ballots accepted by state boards of election between now and that date.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered the closing of all polling places the night before the March 17 election was to take place.

“I make this order to avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions,” read the order in part.

The order remains in effect “until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists” or is rescinded by Acton.

Brown County Board of Elections Director Connie Ayers said that voters who want to vote before June must take action.

“Voters must request an application for an absentee ballot from the board of elections. Once we receive that application and it is processed, a ballot will be mailed out,” Ayers said.

She added that even though the in person vote has been delayed, there will be no more additional voter registration.

Regarding those who have already voted, Ayers said “All the ballots that have already been cast will not be tabulated until June 2.”

Ayers said that 1462 votes have been received at the Brown County Board of Elections so far. That is just over 5 percent of the 27,829 voters that are registered.

Ayers talked about the disruption caused by the on again, off again election roller coaster on March 16.

“We got an e-mail that evening that the election was back on, so the poll workers came in (March 16) about nine pm and picked up their supplies and set up their polling locations. Then we got another e-mail that the election was back off. So the poll workers had to turn around and bring everything back,” Ayers said.

“I’m very grateful to all of our poll workers. They have been nothing but gracious during this time. The staff has also been wonderful through the whole ordeal.”

Ayers said that public concern over the Corona Virus had made its presence felt in her office.

“We had quite a few poll workers who had called before the election and expressed concern about working because of the Corona Virus,” Ayers said.

“We had a lot of people step up to the plate and volunteer to work. It was very nice and much appreciated.”

Once again, those who wish to vote before June 2 must do so by requesting an absentee ballot from the Brown County Board of Elections and cast their ballot by mail.