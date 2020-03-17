By Wayne Gates

Many county offices have closed their doors to the public as they move to hold down the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The offices will still be staffed and communicate with the public by mail, e-mail, phone and fax.

Those offices who have suspended public access include the Brown County Title Office, Brown County Auditor, Brown County Treasurer and Brown County Recorder.

Visits to inmates at the Brown County Jail have also been suspended.

Brown County Probate and Municipal Court has also closed Child Support Enforcement to the public , limited court hours and also limited the number of members of the general public in the lobby of the court building.

More Brown County offices are still evaluating possible changes to normal routine. Those will be reported as they are received.

The best course of action when dealing with an office that deals with the public is to call ahead to see if anything has changed regarding hours or access.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Barbara Davis released the following statement to the general public about the COVID-19 virus.

“Brown County Government Officials encourage you to “Be Prepared … Don’t Panic” in the face of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. It is spread from person to person mainly by droplets from coughing and sneezing. Experts are still learning about this virus strain. Symptoms could be so mild that you don’t realize you have it to extreme pneumonia requiring hospitalization and in some cases death. Seek prompt medical attention if you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19. In adults, these can include: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

The Brown County Elected Officials and County department heads met March 16 to work on a plan to provide continuity of services for the citizens of the county. All agencies represented are following guidelines being established by their state and federal partners. As we develop the Brown County specific procedures they will be shared with our citizens in multiple ways including social media, the internet, and print news media.

As we develop these procedures some things you can do to be better prepared are having an adequate supply of water, food, and pet food in your home. If you take prescription drugs, contact your health care provider about keeping an emergency supply at home and plan ways to care for people at higher risk, including the very young, older people, people with chronic diseases, and people with compromised immune systems.

The best way to protect you is to avoid being exposed to the illness. Stay home if at all possible, if not avoid close contact with others. To lower your risk of catching any respiratory illness remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if that is not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and get enough sleep and eat well balanced meals.

The dispatchers at the 9-1-1 Center will be asking for additional information if you call with flu-like symptoms which include if you have traveled from China in the past 14 days and if you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. If so, they will determine if there are any safety issues such as erratic behavior. This information will be shared with the local emergency responders so that they may take the appropriate protective measures.

If you have questions regarding testing please know that you must contact your doctor to be tested. Brown County Health Department does not test for Corona virus. All tests must be ordered by a doctor. If you have symptoms of the Corona virus that include fever, cough and shortness of breath and you believe you have been exposed, please call your doctor for guidance. Do not go to the doctor’s office without calling ahead. We would also like to caution you against going to the Emergency Room at the Hospital unless you are very ill. Your doctor will be the best resource to help you decide if you should be tested or if you need to go to the Emergency Room.

The Ohio Department of Health has established a Call Center to answer any questions and address your concerns. You can call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634) or you can visit coronavirus.ohio.gov (ODH) and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (CDC) for additional information.