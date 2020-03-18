JoAnn Workman, age 81 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a graduate of Georgetown High School class of 1957 and a retired medical secretary. JoAnn was born February 15, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph K. and Emma Jane (Smith) Cahall. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Roy Workman in 2014, whom she married September 29, 1979 and one grandson – Cameron Grace.

Mrs. Workman is survived by four children – Tim Grace and wife Becky of Georgetown, Ohio, Todd Grace of Dayton, Ohio, Julie Bloss and husband Howard of Cincinnati, Ohio and Melissa Cornette-Moore of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Tim Brookbank and wife Angel, Lauren Raake and husband Jesse, Meshell Grace, Emily Sadri and husband Zubin and Brook Napier and husband Drew; six great grandchildren – Anthony, Summer, Skye, Serenity, Lilian and Logan; one brother – Jerry W. Cahall and wife Geri of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Judy Buchanan and husband Michael of Bethel, Ohio; nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog – Mr. Benny.

The will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or www.crossroadshospice.com

