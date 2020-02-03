Thelma Gill of Mt. Orab, OH passed away at the Villa Georgetown on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Brown County, OH to the late Frank and Freida (nee Carson) Holman on June 24, 1925.

Thelma is survived by her loving children Donna Yunger of Cincinnati, OH, Phyllis (Rick) Jones of Mt. Orab, OH , and Vicki (Steve) Hazelbaker of Mt. Orab, OH; her 7 adored grandchildren, her 8 cherished great grandchildren, and caring sister Margaret Lyons of Hillsboro, OH.

In addition to her parents Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Gill, her life long friend and cousin Betty Hines, son in law Tom Yunger, and grandson Bradford Owen Hazelbaker.

Thelma was retired from Clermont Mercy Hospital where she worked as an admission clerk for 17 years.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be a Graceland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.